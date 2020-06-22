A BENCH in memory of two young jockeys who died in a fire has been found after it was allegedly stolen in a Ryedale town.
The memorial bench, dedicated to Jamie Kyne and Jan Wilson, is believed to have been stolen between 3pm on June 14 and 6am on June 15 from the rear of the Derwent Arms pub, on Church Street in Norton, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers conducted inquiries to try and establish what had happened to the bench and received a call from a member of the public on Sunday afternoon who had found it in the town, the force added.
It said the bench was being collected by the pub owner.
Teenagers Jamie and Jan died in a flat fire at Buckrose Court in Norton on September 5, 2009.
Jamie, who was 18, was from Galway in Ireland, and Jan, 19, from the Scottish town of Forfar.
More than £100,000 was raised in the aftermath of the fire to help young people working in the racing industry in the area.
If anyone has information about what happened to the bench then call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Quote reference number 12200103412.
