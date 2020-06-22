A MOTORBIKE was stolen from a house in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Wreyfield Drive, Scarborough. The incident happened at about 1am on Tuesday, May 19, but police have only now released the information. During the incident a red Suzuki motorbike, reg: YK15 WJF was stolen from a garage at a house.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of the motorbike and anyone who may have seen anything on the evening it was stolen. Two men were spotted in the area around the time of the incident and are described as white, approximately 5″8 – 5″10 in height, stocky build, wearing dark clothing and a black woolly hats.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Liam McLachlan. You can also email liam.mclachlan@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200083643."