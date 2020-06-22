A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested following a fight in a York suburb which police believe involved a number of people.
North Yorkshire Police said the altercation took place at about 7.20pm on Thursday (June 18) in Old School Walk in Acomb.
A 40 year old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have information which could assist the investigation.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pc 1442 Seth. You can also email Neel.Seth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200103081.
