A YORK postal worker has raised more than £10,000 for a mental health charity by selling donated clothes patches.

Mike Lacy, 33, of Heworth, says people from all over the world have donated old patches, which he then sells at music festivals and events, and online.

He said some were collectors’ items and he sold one Iron Maiden patch for £205.

Mike, who is based at Royal Mail in Leeman Road, said he set up the fundraising project in April last year to raise money and awareness for Mind.

“The charity aims to make sure nobody faces mental health problems alone,” he said. “Mental health affects us all whether it’s directly or indirectly.

“Having had left over patches of my own, I decided to ask around to see if other people had spare patches and if they would be willing to donate them for me to then sell them at music festivals/events to raise money and awareness for mental health charities,” he said.

“This was only ever supposed to be one event but the response was so big that we decided to push this more and see where it could go.

“We have had patches donated from all over the world and held events around the UK.

“It has taken off really well and since my first event it has raised £10,640.”

He said some of the biggest demand was for patches from the 1970s and 1980s, associated with heavy metal bands such as Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath, but he also sold ones featuring cartoon characters and York City Knights.

He said people often attached them to jackets but could also be sewn to, for example, rucksacks.

He said anyone wanting to donate a patch or a financial contribution should go to https://patchamnesty.co.uk/.