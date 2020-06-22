BRASH confidence and arrogance can be excused when coupled with success. Within Boris Johnson's cabinet are two men with plenty of both, but sadly that appears to be the extent of their talent.
Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health, has overseen three major failures whilst coping with the COVID-19 pandemic- lack of PPE, shortage of testing kits, track and trace fiasco.
One error is excusable, three in a row suggests incompetence, someone out of their depth.
Within the same category falls Gavin Williamson, a failed ex-Minister of Defence now an even worse Minister of Education.
If they are the rising stars of the Tory party the talent pool is very shallow.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
