A DOG was stolen from outside a house in a York village.

North Yorkshire police say that between 2pm and 5.30pm on Thursday (June 18), a working female English springer spaniel has been stolen from an outside kennel at a property near Long Marston. The dog is white with liver markings, has a docked tail and is microchipped.

A force spokesman said: "If you can provide any information in relation to this incident please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference NYP-18062020-0347 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

"Please be aware this is the second report of a working spaniel being taken from outside kennels in this area in the last week or so. On both occasions other breeds have been left or let out but not stolen. Please be vigilant and report any suspect vehicles or activity."