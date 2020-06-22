FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze at a home in North Yorkshire last night (Sunday).

Fire crews from Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough and volunteer firefighters from Lofthouse responded to reports of a house on fire in Darley, near Harrogate, at about 9pm.

When they arrived crews found a fire in a two-storey detached house.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The occupier who wasn’t in at the time of the fire stated the log burner had been left on.

"It is believed that due to having a faulty chimney flue the fire spread into the ceiling joists and caused approx 50 per cent fire damage to the entire property."

The occupier tried to use a garden hose before crews arrived.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel, a thermal imaging camera, a short extension ladder, a ceiling hook, an electric saw, hand tools and positive pressure ventilation to deal with the fire.