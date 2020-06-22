DRINKERS desperate for the end of lockdown can now join a virtual pub crawl to get them in the mood.

York tour guide ‘Mad Alice’, who runs the Bloody York Gin Tour, is running a live online pub crawl around the city famous for its haunted pubs.

Alicia Stabler, who plays the ‘Mad Alice’ character, visits several (empty) boozers, and tells online drinkers about their bloodthirsty histories. She also downs several York Gins during the crawl.

She said: “York is famous for its pubs, and so many of them have amazing histories. This virtual pub crawl will get people in the mood for a proper session next month.

“During normal times, I run the Bloody York Gin Tour - visiting pubs, drinking York Gin and telling tales of the city’s horrible history.

“The difference with this virtual pub crawl is that after visiting each pub I nip back to the York Gin shop for a quick restorative G&T and a chat with Jo and Susannah who work there. Then I’m off to the the next pub. It’s a hard life!

“Pubs, bars, restaurants and independent shops are the lifeblood of the city. And York would be lost without them.

“I can’t wait to get back in York’s boozers and have a laugh with my mates over a York G&T or three. But this virtual pub crawl will have to do for now.”

The first pub crawl on Friday (June 26) at 6pm includes famous York pubs the Shambles Tavern, the Black Horse, the Three Tuns and the Golden Fleece and - all with tales of murder and mayhem. It’s on the York Gin and Bloody Tour of York Facebook pages.