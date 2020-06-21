A STINGER was deployed to bring an Audi to a halt today after a major police operation in the York area.
Traffic Inspector Paul Cording tweeted that the operation was launched this afternoon when an off-duty colleague sighted a suspicious vehicle, which was further sighted by local officers whom the driver tried to evade.
“Numerous units sent to the area to try and locate the vehicle,” he said.
“Vehicle sighted in Huby by NYP Firearms Unit and then NYP Road Crime and it fails to stop.
“Great comms meant I managed to be in the right place at the right time and deploy stinger, and colleagues managed to safely stop the vehicle."
He said the driver had been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and being unfit through drink and drugs, and was in custody after testing positive for cannabis, so that bloods could be obtained.
