POLICE searching for a missing North Yorkshire woman have found a body.

North Yorkshire Police said the body of a woman was located near Bedale this afternoon by officers searching for Zoe Zaremba, 25, from Aiskew.

"She has not yet been formally identified, but Zoe's family have been informed," said a spokesman.

"Please respect their privacy at this very difficult time."

Zoe, who had autism, was last seen at 11pm on Saturday June 13 at her home.

Police had been growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and her mother, Jean Zaremba had appealed directly to Zoe to come home or let the family know where she was.