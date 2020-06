TEMPERATURES could soar as high as 28C this week in York, amid long sunny periods.

Forecasters say the city is set to enjoy its warmest weather of the year so far from Tuesday through to Friday.

Wednesday is likely to be the hottest day, with a maximum of 27 or 28C, or 80 to 82F.

The heatwave could come to an end with thundery showers towards the end of the week.