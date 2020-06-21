POLICE are investigating a 'disturbance' near the back of a York school.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the disturbance happened yesterday evening between the River Ouse and the rear of St Peters School, Bootham.

It gave no details of the nature of the disturbance but said it was appealing for witnesses and information.

"Mobile phone footage of the disturbance is of particular interest," it said, adding that anyone able to assist should phone 101, quoting incident number 12200104444.