THE York area has now gone 17 days without a fresh case of coronavirus being confirmed.
Public Health England said today there had been a total of 462 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area - the same number as it gave almost two and a half weeks ago.
It said there had been a total of 1,348 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, an increase of three since last Thursday, and a total of 963 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, five more than on Thursday.
Experts have stressed that such figures do not mean there is no coronavirus in the York area, as not all patients with the virus have symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms is tested.