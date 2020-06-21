A RETAILER with a large store in York is set to call in administrators amid growing pressures caused by the pandemic, according to reports.
JD Sports, which owns Go Outdoors, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators on Friday, the Sunday Times and BBC have reported.
They said they understood restructuring experts from Deloitte had been lined up to oversee the process.
The firm, which specialises in camping equipment, bikes and clothes, has a store in York's Foss Bank.
Staff at the store were unable to comment on the reports but said the store, while initially closed during the lockdown, reopened about a month ago.
Go Outdoors' press office has been approached by The Press for a comment on the reports.
A spokesman for Deloitte declined to comment.