NO further patients with coronavirus have died at a York NHS Trust hospital - while the number dying at hospitals across England has fallen to 26.
NHS England said this afternoon that a total of 214 patients had died at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital - the same as the total number published yesterday.
One further death was reported yesterday, one of two such fatalities at the trust over the past week.
Before the latest death, the breakdown between the hospitals was that 133 of the deaths had happened at York and 80 had been at Scarborough. It has not as yet been revealed at which hospital the latest patient was being treated when they died.
Nationwide, only 26 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in English hospitals, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,318.
NHS England said the patients were aged between 61 and 94, and they all had underlying health conditions.
