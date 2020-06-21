A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Acomb is 'absolutely gutted' after thieves stole his motocross bike.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the motorbike -and also a bicycle - had been stolen from a garage in Jute Road at about 1.30 am yesterday.

Laura Cooke said the blue and orange KTM 65SX was her son Harry's 'pride and joy.'

She said: "He is absolutely gutted and very upset that anyone would do that, especially to a 10-year-old boy."

She said Harry used to ride it every weekend on tracks but hadn't been able to do so since the lockdown was imposed, but had been looking forward to getting out on it with the easing of restrictions this summer.

She added that her own bike had also been stolen.

Police said anyone with any information should phone 101, quoting incident number 12200103972.