A YORK restaurant WILL reopen when the Government allows it, despite being all boarded up, its owners have pledged.
The windows and doors of Loch Fyne in Walmgate were boarded over in the spring when it had to close because of the coronavirus lockdown, and its appearance gives the appearance it might be permanently closed.
But Greene King, which owns the seafood restaurant, said: "We fully intend to reopen the business – the boarding is just there as a temporary security measure.
"Boarding was put up in March/April as a safety precaution for a number of our pubs/restaurants while they are temporarily closed and will be taken down when we can reopen.
"We can’t confirm a date for reopening our pubs/restaurants however until government announces when all hospitality businesses can legally reopen."
