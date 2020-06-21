A WHOLEFOOD store has closed temporarily - just as many other shops in York have been opening up.

Alligator Organic Wholefoods in Fishergate says that with some sadness, it came to the difficult decision to close the business earlier this month until at least the end of June.

It said in a notice to customers that it had been operating on a collection only basis since late March, and this had been extremely challenging for everyone involved in the running of the shop.

"We are pleased that we managed to find ways to make it work and continued to operate through these unprecedented times," it said.

"Thank you for all your orders, kind words and support over this time, it is hugely appreciated."

It said that its plans to reopen to walk-in customers one or two at a time might require it to furlough some staff, and it was essential that it was able to access the furloughing scheme as a safety net to ensure the ongoing viability of the business.

However, the Government had changed the scheme so that if it did not opt in immediately, it could not join later, and so it had been forced to make a decision to close extremely quickly, and it apologised for any inconvenience caused.

"We hope to welcome you all back as soon as possible," it added.