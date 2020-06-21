A YORK fashion store which was set to close after falling into administration has been saved from the axe.
Bon Marché in Goodramgate had signs displayed in its windows for several months - until as recently as March - proclaiming: “Closing down sale... everything must go.”
The store then shut after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic but it reopened its doors last Monday, following the Government's decision to allow non-essential shops to open again.
All the closing down signs have disappeared and a staff member said the store was now staying open.
Peacocks acquired the majority of Bonmarché’s assets in February, following months of speculation.
The fashion retailer, owned by Philip Day’s investment firm Spectre Holdings, was reported to have acquired about 200 stores but the future of 70 stores was said to be in doubt, with Peacocks reported to be in talks with some landlords.
Comments are closed on this article.