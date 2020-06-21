A CORONAVIRUS hub in the York area has been nominated for a Community Pride award, for the support the volunteers have offered to those in need.

The Haxby and Wigginton Hub has been nominated for the Best Community Project prize in this year’s awards.

Volunteers from the hub have been supporting communities in Haxby, Wigginton, Huntington, and Strensall throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

They have offered support to the vulnerable people within the communities who have been isolating to protect themselves from catching the virus.

The support they have given includes shopping, delivering meals, supporting City of York Council, staying in contact with those forced to stay at home, helping support local businesses by helping with deliveries, supporting local pharmacies by helping with delivery of medication, carrying out garden work and providing support care for pets.

The hub started out as a Facebook group in March, which is still active now. However, it began to escalate once the council were involved and in late March the hub was set up.

The group now has over 200 volunteers helping to support the communities.

The hub has been nominated by its premises manager, Amanda Nicholson.

Amanda said: “I didn’t want to just nominate one person, I wanted to nominate all of the volunteers.

“Everyone involved with the hub deserves recognition for their work, which otherwise they may not get.

“It has been a challenge but it has been lovely to watch it develop and be a part of it.”

The Best Community Project award is sponsored by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

As well as the Best Community Project award, there will also be prizes for Spirit of Youth, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Public Sector Hero, School of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and and Health Service Hero.

All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.

Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 24. Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we will be unable to return.