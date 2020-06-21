A BUILDING in Thirsk was filled with thick smoke last night after cigarette ash was dropped onto a toilet roll.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Thirsk and Nothallerton went to the property in Thirsk at just after 8pm, following reports of a fire alarm sounding and a smell of smoke.
"On arrival, crews found the property to be heavily smoke logged and after investigation found the smoke to be coming from a toilet roll and holder due to ash from a cigarette being dropped onto it," it said.
"Crews used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera whilst at the incident."
