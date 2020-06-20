A CYCLIST suffered serious head injuries after coming off his bike on a North Yorkshire country road earlier today.

North Yorkshire Police said it was not known why the cyclist, a man in his 40s, came off his bike, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said the crash happened at about 11am today at Ingleton, in the Yorkshire Dales, when the cyclist, riding a black Dolan bicycle and wearing a blue cycling top, was riding down the B6255 Back Gate towards the A65.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being taken to Preston Hospital.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is being urged to phone101, quoting reference NYP-20062020-0180.