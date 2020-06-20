THE York area has now gone 16 days without a fresh case of coronavirus being confirmed.
Public Health England said today there had been a total of 462 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area - the same number as it gave more than a fortnight ago.
There has been a total of 1,346 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, an increase of one since Thursday, and a total of 962 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, four more than on Thursday.
Experts have warned that statistics such as York's long record of no more confirmed cases do not necessarily mean the area is free of the virus, as only the more serious cases are tested and can be confirmed.