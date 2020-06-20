A PILOT was injured when his glider crashed in a field near a North Yorkshire village this afternoon.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and a road ambulance were called after the crash, which happened at just after 3pm on land by Common Lane, just off the A19 at Burn, near Selby.

The helicopter landed in a field close by, ready to carry the injured pilot to hospital if needed, said local resident Bill Hearld, who is a former deputy editor of The Press.

He said one witness, who did not wish to be named, said the glider hit a telegraph pole, ripped off its wing and spun across the country road a few hundred metres from the runway of Burn airfield.

"He also said it was the second glider crash at the airfield this week, the first being on the actual runway," he said.

"The old wartime airfield is home to Burn Gliding Club."

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Selby, Tadcaster and Snaith responded to reports of a glider crashing near the airfield.

"The crews extricated the male from the glider using cutting equipment before paramedics took him to hospital," it added.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the air ambulance and a road ambulance attended the crash and a male casualty was taken by the road ambulance to York Hospital, suffering from a 'range of facial and arm lacerations.'