THE former chief executive of City of York Council was taking the authority - and its leader - to an employment tribunal before her early retirement with a £400,000 settlement payout, it has emerged.

Documents published on a Government website show that Mary Weastell lodged a claim at a tribunal against the authority and a 'Mr K Aspden' - council leader Keith Aspden - but on March 23 the proceedings were dismissed 'following withdrawal of the claim by the claimant.'

The papers give no details of the nature of the claim by Ms Weastell, or any response to it by the council or Cllr Aspden.

The Press reported in February that it was believed Ms Weastell had been planning to take the council to a tribunal after York Central MP Rachael Maskell spoke out, saying she was 'deeply concerned' over the transparency of the council over the payout.

The decision was believed to have been made at a public council meeting from which the press and public were excluded on the grounds of confidentiality, which agreed to her early retirement.

The council confirmed in March that Ms Weastell was to take early retirement, which it said had been approved by a Staffing Matters and Urgency Committee on February 17, on the grounds of efficiency.

Debbie Mitchell, the council’s head of finance, said: “As an open and transparent council, we want to share how much Ms Weastell has received as part of her early retirement.

"There are strict rules in place that govern payments due to individuals and, in line with these statutory requirements, the council has incurred costs of £404,000.

“The majority of this sum, around £330,000, is statutory payments and pension strain costs to the authority that has to be paid."

Cllr Aspden said then that her early retirement had given the council the opportunity to consider a restructure of its corporate management team, and it had been able to identify ways to save money through efficiencies.

Ms Weastell worked for the public sector for more than 40 years with more than three-and-a-half years at City of York Council.

Cllr Aspden thanked her for her time as chief executive and said the council extended its very best wishes to her.

Ms Weastell said then: “I am proud and privileged to serve as the chief executive of one of the finest cities in the world with its wonderful culture and history and fantastic prospects for the future.

"I would in particular like to thank the council and partners for their commitment and support over the years and wish the council every success in continuing to deliver the needs of residents and take advantage of the opportunities in the city now and for the future.”