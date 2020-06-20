ANOTHER patient with coronavirus has died at a York NHS Trust hospital.

NHS England said this afternoon that a total of 214 patients have died at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.

The figure is up by one on the total of 213 published yesterday, at which point the trust had gone two days without a Covid-19 death being recorded.At that time, 133 of the deaths had been at York and 80 had been at Scarborough. It has not been revealed today which hospital the latest patient was being treated when they died.

Nationwide, NHS England said a further 71 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,292.

It said the patients were aged between 41 and 95, and one of them, aged 68, had no known underlying health conditions.