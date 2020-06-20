YORK'S first Saturday since mainstream shops were allowed to reopen saw streets returning to something like normality.
These pictures of Coney Street show the clock of St Martin Le Grand Church at noon, on Saturday April 4 and today.
Back in early April, after the lockdown had been imposed and with the coronavirus outbreak worsening by the day, the street was completely deserted - when it would normally have been thronging with shoppers and tourists.
Now, following the easing of restrictions by the Government so that non-essential retailers such as fashion stores can reopen, pedestrians are back in the streets, although not as many as one would normally expect on a sunny Saturday in June.
In Parliament Street, the buskers are also back, and the scene looks little different to this time last year - apart from some shoppers wearing face coverings and masks.