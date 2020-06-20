YORK band Skylights are celebrating after going straight into the charts at number 2.

The band tweeted after their success with 'Enemies' in the official physical single chart: "What a few weeks it's been for us. Waiting for the charts felt like forever.

"No one has the type of loyal fan base we have. The number 2 position for a song that was available for streaming since January is down to our fans and I hope you all feel part of it."

 

 