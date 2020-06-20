TRAFFIC heading to the Yorkshire coast on the A64 is getting back to normal after the easing of the lockdown - if these pictures are anything to go by.
The first was taken at about 10am on Saturday May 9 and shows a deserted dual carriageway near the Hopgrove roundabout on York's outskirts, often an irritating bottleneck which turns into one big traffic jam for motorists on weekends and Bank Holidays.
At that time, the Government feared the warmest day of the year so far would lead to a flood of day trippers heading to seaside resorts as Prime Minister Boris Johnson slightly relaxeed the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus crisis
But the photograph, taken from the Stockton Lane flyover by Chief Reporter Mike Laycock, showed ministers needn't have worried: people were still, generally, heeding their stay-at-home message.
It was a different story when the second photograph was taken from the same flyover at the same time today, another sunny and warm day, as the Government continues to remove restrictions on freedom of movement and activities.
A steady stream of vehicles was heading along the eastbound carriageway, although there was no sign of traffic levels getting so high that jams were likely to develop.
