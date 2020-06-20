TRAFFIC heading to the Yorkshire coast on the A64 is getting back to normal after the easing of the lockdown - if these pictures are anything to go by.

The first was taken at about 10am on Saturday May 9 and shows a deserted dual carriageway near the Hopgrove roundabout on York's outskirts, often an irritating bottleneck which turns into one big traffic jam for motorists on weekends and Bank Holidays.