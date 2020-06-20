A GROUP of work colleagues have refused to let distance be a hurdle, as they are planning to join together to show their support for the ‘Great Get Together’.

The annual event, held in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox, is taking a new form because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners from Tadcaster and across the country are showing how connections can still be made.

Lisa Reynolds is coordinating the event for Ioda, a training company that specialises in equality, diversity and inclusion that’s based in Tadcaster.

The majority of the Ioda team are based in the town, but will be taking part in the event in their local areas spread nationwide from Tadcaster, Warwick, Nottingham, Manchester, York and London.

There are currently 40 family and friends that have joined the Ioda team, aged from five-years-old to

74.

Although Lisa and her colleagues cannot get together physically, they have focused on what they can do to bring people together and share a message of unity in these uncertain times.

Lisa said: “The Jo Cox Foundation sits really well with what we stand for at Ioda. We’re really involved, particularly around the Yorkshire region, but nationally as well with the equality, diversity and inclusion anti-terrorism message.

“I was actually delivering a message about hate crime at Yorkshire Ambulance Service the day that Jo was murdered, so it was very poignant what happened that day and we’ve always shown an interest since.”

Every year since her murder in 2016, thousands of people across the UK have got together to remember Jo Cox and her message that we all have more in common than that which divides us.

In 2020 the ‘Great Get Together’ will take a different form, but the weekend of Jo’s birthday on June 19-21 will still be an opportunity for people to connect with others in their communities.

Jo Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, said: “Over the past few months, we have seen an amazing response from communities around the UK to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“It’s a reminder of Jo’s approach, one we have adopted at her Foundation, that wherever possible we should focus on what we can do, rather than what we can’t do.

“I think Lisa’s plans in Tadcaster and nationwide are brilliant. They are a fantastic example of why we’ve decided that the Great Get Together, which has always been rooted in community, will go ahead, just in a slightly different way.”

Catherine Anderson, CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: “The Great Get Together is special every year - but perhaps even more so this year as we all find new and innovative ways to reach out to our friends, neighbours and to those in need in our communities, in extremely challenging times. Inspired by Jo, we want to make sure that our incredible Great Get Together family across the UK can continue to celebrate Jo’s values.”