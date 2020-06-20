A YORK charity has received a cash boost from the National Lottery Fund to help tackle loneliness in the city.

York Mind has secured a £10,000 donation from the Fund, as part of a scheme in which £6 million was shared between charities to help with loneliness during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Alyson Laird-Scott, CEO at York Mind, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to offer support to young people who have found their lives turned upside-down suddenly and unexpectedly by Covid-19.”

The donation will allow York Mind to provide mentoring for young people aged 13-18, who are experiencing increased levels of loneliness and mental health issues, while social distancing is in effect.

The project, called ‘Young People in Mentoring’, is keeping in touch through the lockdown via telephone and Zoom calls.

Young people across the city will now be able to work with a mentor for up to six months, setting long-term mental health goals and breaking them down into short-term steps.

They can refer themselves through the website, or via text service, and York Mind also has strong links with local schools in the area.

Mentors support young people to develop mental health and loneliness coping strategies, while also helping them explore hobbies and interests that keep them connected and supported.

The mentoring relationship focuses on empowering the young person to believe they can make change in their own life.

Abdou Sidibe, head of funding for Yorkshire & Humber at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Loneliness is affecting people from all walks of life in these extremely difficult times.

“The incredible groups we fund are a powerful force for good – supporting people to connect, reducing feelings of isolation and helping communities come together in new and inspiring ways.”

The National Lottery Community Fund distributes money raised by National Lottery players. Last year it awarded over half a billion pounds of funding to communities across the UK.