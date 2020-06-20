A NORTH Yorkshire hospice will roll over all its Great North Run places to 2021, following the cancellation of this year’s event.
The Great North Run, one of the biggest fundraising events of the year, was due to take place on Sunday, September 13. It has now been rescheduled to Sunday, September 12, 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.
The event helps raise thousands of pounds each year for Saint Catherine’s Hospice – and in total raises £25 million for charity.
Any participants who have a charity place in aid of Saint Catherine’s will be contacted by a member of the hospice’s fundraising team to explain what happens next.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “We know that our supporters have been training hard and really looking forward to the Great North Run.
“However, the safety and wellbeing of everyone must come first and we hope that our runners will be able to take part in 2021 and continue their valued fundraising for Saint Catherine’s.”
Anyone with any questions about their place has been asked to email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk