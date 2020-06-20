A BRANCH of Subway in York which shut when the lockdownwas imposed won't be reopening its doors.

The premises in Clifford Street, where people have bought their sandwiches for years, is now available to let to other businesses.

Agents Barry Crux and Co are letting the corner shop for £29,500 per annum, describing it an 'excellent location,' being within close proximity to York Dungeons and the Castle Museum, but stressing that existing planning consent does not permit the sale of hot food for consumption off the premises.

Barry Crux said the lease had come to an end at the time of the lockdown and a decision had been taken not to renew it and reopen.

He said there had recently been a 'very encouraging' number of inquiries about the premises.

"There is strong interest from a number of different parties," he said, adding that there was also interest in all city centre properties of this size, despite the current impact of the pandemic on trade.

There are still other Subways available, such as ones in Feasegate and Pavement.