SHOPS across the country are urging customers to pay by contactless debit and credit cards amid concerns that banknotes could spread coronavirus by passing on the disease.
Some stores have even banned people from using cash altogether.
But it's a very different story at a deli in Tadcaster, where a sign on the door warns customers before they enter: "Cash only..thank you."
The Little Delicatessen in High Street sells a range of beers and other products from the brewery next door, Samuel Smith's, and even has a range of groceries available for delivery by Shire horse to most Tadcaster postcodes.
Samuel Smith's had a cash only rule in its pubs for some time before they were closed by the lockdown, and it is not known whether they will continue with such policies when they are able to reopen their doors.
A member of staff at the shop declined to comment and the brewery does not comment to the media.
