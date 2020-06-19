A 22-YEAR-OLD woman has died in a crash on a North Yorkshire country road.

North Yorkshire Police said the woman, from Watford, was a rear seat passenger in a blue Vauxhall Corsa which left the road on the B6451 Brame Lane, near to Stainburn Forest, north of Otley, at just after 6 pm yesterday.

"The front seat passenger, a 24-year-old woman, from Teddington, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is making a good recovery," said a spokesperson.

"The driver of the Corsa, a 23-year-old man from the Liverpool area was taken to hospital with minor injuries and he is now assisting the police investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle beforehand, or who may have dashcam footage of the car before or after it left the road, is being urged to phone 101 and ask to speak to TS Adam Elliott or TC Gemma Brett or email Adam.Elliott@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12200103118.