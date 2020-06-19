THIS strange doll's head has been found in a bag on a York bus.
First York managing director Marc Bichtemann tweeted: "One for my bus industry colleagues on this grey Friday - what’s the strangest item handed in as lost property?
"I’ll start - “strange doll head in bag” - found on a FirstYork bus this week."
He did not say which bus or whether the head had been claimed back from lost property.
Anyone missing a doll's head....?
