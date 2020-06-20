MANY pubs are facing a “make or break point” and are thinking about cutting their losses if the Government doesn’t provide an update in the coming days – with the possibility of reopening in July “impossible” for some.
Paul Crossman, licensee of The Swan Pub, The Slip and The Volunteer Arms in York, said the three pubs would not be opening on July 4 - a date proposed by the government for pubs to reopen - and would struggle to open at all next month due to the significant challenges pubs face falling in line with current social distancing guidelines.
As reported by the York Press on Friday, Mr Crossman is chairing the national Campaign for Pubs, which has published its '10 Points to Save Pubs', pressing for top level support to prevent closures.
The campaign wants an immediate announcement confirming July 4 as the reopening day, along with clear guidance to be published next week, and social distancing to be set at one, and not two metres.
Meanwhile, John Pybus, who runs the Blue Bell pub in Fossgate, York, said that if the pub social distancing measures are similar to the retail formats, then he and other smaller pubs would struggle to reopen again.
He added: “It will just be too costly for the number of people and profit I can make with fewer people in the pub.”
- A York pub landlord who is leading a national fight to save pubs hit by the coronavirus crisis is demanding immediate Government action.
Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID (Business Improvement District), said: “We know several bars/pubs in York who have been very honest with us about the fact they cannot see how they can trade in the current climate and therefore require financial support to stop insolvency.
“Many of these businesses have had no grants nor business rate relief, so they are having to pay the usual rent and utility bills, with no income whatsoever.”