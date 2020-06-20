MANY pubs are facing a “make or break point” and are thinking about cutting their losses if the Government doesn’t provide an update in the coming days – with the possibility of reopening in July “impossible” for some.

Paul Crossman, licensee of The Swan Pub, The Slip and The Volunteer Arms in York, said the three pubs would not be opening on July 4 - a date proposed by the government for pubs to reopen - and would struggle to open at all next month due to the significant challenges pubs face falling in line with current social distancing guidelines.