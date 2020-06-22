MONDAY'S front page of The Press showing the Coney Street clock brought back memories of 1963 when I was a 17 year old working as an apprentice engineer at the Retreat Hospital in York.
My boss chief engineer, Mr Harry Metcalfe, sent me to return some items to Mr Newey and his son Jeffrey who had workshops over Russell's bike shop in Clifford Street. Mr Newey came to the Retreat regularly to wind and service the many clocks there.
Mr Newey welcomed me into the workshop and showed me around. The Coney Street clock was in pieces on the shop floor. Mr Newey had a great sense of humour and told me to climb inside it which I duly did. He went for a camera to take a picture but couldn't find one and said: “Never mind, one day you will be able to tell your grandchildren you're the only person ever to have sat inside the Coney Street clock”, a prediction which I'm pleased to say has come to fruition.
Peter Haw,
Stockton Lane, York