MONDAY'S front page of The Press showing the Coney Street clock brought back memories of 1963 when I was a 17 year old working as an apprentice engineer at the Retreat Hospital in York.

My boss chief engineer, Mr Harry Metcalfe, sent me to return some items to Mr Newey and his son Jeffrey who had workshops over Russell's bike shop in Clifford Street. Mr Newey came to the Retreat regularly to wind and service the many clocks there.