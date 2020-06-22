DAME Vera Lynn first became a sensation when she sang about bluebirds and nightingales – but the long-time PETA supporter will also be remembered for all she did to help birds and other animals during her remarkable life.

After viewing PETA's pigeon-racing exposé, she decried that "utterly cruel pastime", upset that the birds, whose forebears served the United Kingdom by carrying vital messages during both world wars, are forced to fly vast distances on gruelling journeys in which many – and sometimes, most – perish. She called out people who stock their cupboards with foie gras, produced by force-feeding ducks and geese until their livers become painfully swollen. And one of her last wishes was to see an end to the slaughter of bears for the Queen's Guard's caps. "Some traditions aren't worth saving, and the Ministry of Defence can easily make the switch to cruelty-free faux fur, which is the kind thing to do and what the British public demands," she said. "I hope to see this happen during my lifetime."