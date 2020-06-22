WE are all anxious for the distancing rule to be relaxed to allow our economy to return to near normal. Regrettably I feel things are never going to be the same again for many us, possibly not all for the bad.
Covid-19 like any virus depends for its survival on its ability to reproduce. To kill a large proportion of its hosts is self destructing and leads to the need for it to mutate to a form less fatal to its hosts but more contagious in reproductive terms.
We are left in the dark by Government and Public Health England as to whether the Covid-19 virus we faced in March is the same one we face in June.
If it has mutated to a less lethal form, this will reflect well on morbidity figures but poses a nightmare situation to those charged with the decision on opening up commerce and reducing social distancing.
The Government in making this vital, nightmare, decision must come clean with us and be totally transparent if our support and trust are not to be forfeit.
If, for economic reasons, we are allowed to reduce our distancing to one metre with greater use of facial masks, I trust that planning for the supply of the required PPE for national use is in hand from more reliable sources than those nominated by Public Health England in the last supply and quality disaster.
J A Whitmore,
Orchard Paddock,
Haxby, York