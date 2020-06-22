WE are all anxious for the distancing rule to be relaxed to allow our economy to return to near normal. Regrettably I feel things are never going to be the same again for many us, possibly not all for the bad.

Covid-19 like any virus depends for its survival on its ability to reproduce. To kill a large proportion of its hosts is self destructing and leads to the need for it to mutate to a form less fatal to its hosts but more contagious in reproductive terms.