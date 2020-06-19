POLICE are appealing for information after a car was stolen in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say the Silver Vauxhall Meriva was stolen from Station Avenue, Filey between 7pm on 18 June and 7.30am on 19 June 2020.

The car registration is ND53 MDJ and officers are appealing for anyone who might have seen the vehicle or who might have any other information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email Ben.Stanyon857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 122000103428.