URGENT repairs to Selby Abbey’s roof will start soon after fundraising came within £32,000 of its initial £950,000 target.

The Selby Abbey Trust launched its 950th Anniversary Roof Appeal in 2018 to raise £3 million for essential repairs to the roof of the magnificent 11th century abbey, which is a UNESCO world heritage site and was founded by William the Conqueror in 1069.

The work has been divided into phases and fundraising for the first phase now stands at £918,000, with the trust confident of reaching the full amount this summer, said a spokeswoman.

She said contractors would be invited to tender within weeks and work would begin as soon as government guidelines allowed.

She said Phase 1 would focus on the south side of the Abbey, where the repairs were most urgent, with the goal being to complete this work by early 2021, therefore keeping any delay to the original timetable to a minimum.

“The trustees are hopeful that Phase 2, to repair the remaining half of the roof, will be similarly successful,” she said.

“Discussions are taking place with partners including Selby District Council to possibly incorporate Phase 2 within a wider community-based project.”

She said initial inspections had confirmed that failing lead on the roofs and multiple cracks in the gutter systems and asphalt covers were allowing water into the Abbey through damaged and eroded masonry.

“The restoration work includes re-leading the south nave aisle roof, repairing high level gutters on the central tower, north transept and north and south sides of the nave as well as replacing eroded and damaged stonework, especially the parapets.

“Site access and scaffolding are very expensive. Therefore, combining stonework repair with guttering and roofing restoration gives better value for money but means a great deal of work overall.

“Doing this work is crucial to keeping water out and preserving the fabric of the Abbey.”

She added that summer recitals originally set to be held this year had been postponed because of the pandemic and rescheduled to 2021, and all of the ‘renowned’ organists had agreed to play then.