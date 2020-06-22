SURVIVAL talks have given way to discussions about the future between many businesses and financial advisers.

Nick Simpson, managing director of York-based Synergy Commercial Finance Ltd, said there had been a shift in the support they were being asked for with the gradual lifting of the lockdown.

He said the focus early in the coronavirus crisis had been about finding funding solutions to suit most scenarios, such as helping businesses with cash flow, arranging holiday payments and bounce-back loans.

"That survival phase is very much still prevalent but people are looking beyond that as they are returning to some kind of normality and that brings other challenges.

"Now people are looking to move on to buy equipment, or premises. They are looking at funding the growth of the business again. We are now entering that next phase."

The Press Love Local Business campaign launched last Monday to coincide with shops reopening, and is highlighting support for businesses hit by the crisis.

Synergy Commercial Finance, in Elvington, is a franchise business, with about 50 franchisees across the country who have been working with small and medium-sized businesses for many years.

Nick's team has been supporting the franchise network as well as their own clients, often by pointing people in the right direction, and keeping customers up to date with developments in an ever-changing finance landscape.

"We want to help York businesses and are involved in helping businesses the length and breadth of the country and in many different sectors," said Nick.

"Some have been hit harder than others. Some have had their plans change as lenders have re-jigged their offers. We have had to go back to the drawing board and identify the best solution for their business."

