Bridget Collins – The Binding (Borough Press paperback £8.99)

THIS book begins on a farm with a young man being given an envelope that holds his destiny. He is to become a binder. In the world we are introduced to, Binders have special powers, to take away the memories of the sitter and bind them away into a book, which is then kept hidden.

The whole concept is very clever as it makes you think: if you could have the memory of grief or trauma taken from you, would you?

Then it opens up a whole other can of worms when money and power become involved. Unscrupulous rich men can have their wrongdoings wiped from the memories of the maids they abuse. And what of shame? Acts that are deemed shameful can also be wiped.

Our hero Emmett gets caught up in this murky world. There are people who are noble and true to the early spirit of the craft designed to ease human suffering and then there are those reprehensible folk who corrupt it and distort it.

The narrative is rich with descriptions of the marvellous books in wonderful bindings that hold everybody’s deepest secrets.

The plot is full of twists and turns, in a gothic style that has storytelling at its heart. There is a strong LGBT message as well, as Emmett is growing up and finding out about himself and his own passions.

The binding process leaves an after effect though for some. So as one character ponders: “Which was worse? To feel nothing, or to grieve for something you no longer remembered? Surely when you forgot, you'd forget to be sad, or what was the point?”

In the end, the book is about human experience and about how important the full spectrum of emotion is to our survival: pain and suffering is part of who we are and we can’t really ever avoid that.

Philippa Morris

The Little Apple Bookshop is now open Wednesday to Saturday 10am until 2pm or you can order through the website littleapplebookshop.co.uk

Philippa Morris