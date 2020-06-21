THE schools chain behind a North Yorkshire secondary school has become part of a Government-backed programme that focuses on improving remote learning and supporting digital capability.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust, which runs Easingwold Outwood, will become part of the Department for Education’s EdTech Demonstrator programme which will run until the end of March next year.

Each participant in the programme is expected to focus on supporting other schools and education providers to deliver remote learning during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as supporting digital capability beyond this.

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, an Outstanding-rated primary school based in Wakefield, will be the Trust’s main EdTech Demonstrator centre but it is expected that other members of the Outwood Family will be involved. The Trust will receive £150,000 funding towards achieving the aims of the programme.

Tristan Kirkpatrick, Outwood’s Director of Computer Science who led the Trust’s successful bid, said: “This is a terrific opportunity for us to not only further build our skill-set, but also to help improve the skill-sets of others.

“During this uncertain time, we want to step up and do our bit and we believe this is an opportunity to do that. By focussing our support on those who need it most, we can help them realise the potential of using online learning platforms and therefore ensure more children are getting the best education they can.”

The Trust will be expected to reach a minimum of 40 schools or colleges with ‘direct support’ as part of the programme, and will aim to reach more with its broader resources, such as its recorded webinars and written guidance.

The latest announcement sees another 18 schools joining the first 20 schools, that were announced in April, on the scheme which is part of the government’s £10 million ed tech strategy.