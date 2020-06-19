IT has now been two days since the last coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths was recorded within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 213. The last death was recorded in Wednesday's figures.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough. A total of 133 of the deaths have been at York and 80 have been at Scarborough.
There have been a further seven deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 46 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28, 221.
Patients were aged between 12 and 97 years old. Two patients, aged 65 and 85, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.