INQUESTS have resumed in North Yorkshire after a 10-week shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first involving a York death since the lockdown began was that of Thomas Andrew Simpson, 30, who died from a heroin overdose.

The coroners for York and North Yorkshire are now dealing with up to 10 inquests a day at the former Northallerton Magistrates Court, now a temporary council chamber for North Yorkshire County Council.

At Mr Simpson’s inquest, senior North Yorkshire coroner Rob Turnbull read statements describing how his partner Eloise Burnett found him collapsed in her kitchen when she woke up on July 1, 2019.

Despite her efforts and those of paramedics she called to the house, he was declared dead.

A post mortem and toxicology reports revealed he had had a fatal dose of heroin, as well as other drugs including diazepam, and alcohol.

Mr Turnbull said there was no evidence Mr Simpson had deliberately taken his own life. He had been seeking help in tackling his long-term drug problems.

The coroner recorded a finding that Mr Simpson, of Osbaldwick, had died by misadventure.