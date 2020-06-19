York Crown Court will reopen its doors on Monday after a three-month closure.

Judges have continued to hear cases throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Initially all cases were heard in virtual courtrooms, with York judges sitting in Leeds Crown Court and Bradford Crown Court.

Defendants attended via video link from prison, while barristers and solicitors attended via video links from their homes.

The courthouse at The Castle was completely closed.

But on May 25, judges started hearing cases involving defendants on bail who had to attend Leeds Crown Court, which was one of the few crown courts allowed to remain open throughout.

By then, staff and judges had been allowed to return to the York courthouse for the virtual courts.

Now although defendants in custody will still link in to court via video link, everyone else will be expected to attend York Crown Court in person from Monday.

Court staff have had to satisfy the court service's national management that social distancing measures are in place to make the building safe to open to the public.

York Magistrates Court will also admit the public later this week after its shutdown ended.