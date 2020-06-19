POLICE have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was assaulted near Holgate Road in York.

The incident happened near the junction between Holgate Road and Mount Parade in York at around 7.15pm on Sunday, May 31 and involved a 48 year-old woman from York being assaulted.

Officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation. Members of the public are asked to get in touch if they can identify the man or if they were in the area around the time the assault occurred to help establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 780 Adam Shire or email adam.shire@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12200093002 when passing on information.