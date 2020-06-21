A DRUG dealer and his two cannabis growing accomplices will have to hand over illegal drug profits of more than £8,000.
Rob Galley, prosecuting, said that Joshua Paul Coulson, 28, benefited by £2,415 through his cocaine supply activities.
He also benefited by £6,216.99 from a cannabis farm that police found, as did Thomas James Hartley, 34, and Nicholas Mark Hartley, 23.
Judge Simon Hickey sitting at York Crown Court in Leeds ordered that between them, the three pay £6,216.99 to the criminal justice authorities.
Coulson, of Back Lane, Knapton, has to pay an extra £2,415 because he admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply after police found 4.45g of the drug. He also admitted producing cannabis. The judge ordered that the confiscation payments must include £2,175 cash that police found in Coulson’s possession, and his £1,500 motorbike. Nicholas Hartley, of Westfield Place, Acomb, must raise £800 by selling his van and Thomas Hartley, of Kingsway West, Acomb, will raise his share of the confiscation bill through the equity in his house. Both Hartleys admitted being concerned in cannabis production.
